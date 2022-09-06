EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,439,000 after purchasing an additional 233,308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $4,153,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

