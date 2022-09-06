EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in EPR Properties by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

