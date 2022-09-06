Equalizer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,460.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $938,435.35 and $25,460.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00865228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016457 BTC.
About Equalizer
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Buying and Selling Equalizer
