Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE EQH opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,414 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 27,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitable by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Equitable by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

