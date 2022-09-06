Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $7.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $33.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PXD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $241.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

