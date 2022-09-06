Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $13.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.87. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.84 per share.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $295.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.53. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $283.03 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after acquiring an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after buying an additional 167,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

