Ergo (ERG) Trading 58.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Ergo has a total market cap of $294.74 million and $10.28 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $5.03 or 0.00025442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.99 or 0.08397269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00207700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00297045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00782158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00630880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001231 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

