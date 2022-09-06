ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) versus Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Head to Head Contrast

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Omega Therapeutics N/A -44.99% -38.54%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.95 million 5.39 -$63.65 million N/A N/A Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 1,643.99 -$68.28 million ($1.97) -2.44

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Omega Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ERYTECH Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ERYTECH Pharma and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 3 0 0 2.00 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.74%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats ERYTECH Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine cancers. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. It is also developing OTX-2002 to down-regulate c-Myc, an oncogene. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

