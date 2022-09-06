Essentia Price Reaches $0.0004 (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Essentia has a market cap of $577,679.48 and $28,774.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00134750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023014 BTC.

ESS is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

