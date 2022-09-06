Ethereum Meta Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,156.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $66.90 million and $42,156.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00135033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036509 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022115 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

