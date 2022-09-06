ETNA Network (ETNA) Trading 13.7% Lower This Week

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. ETNA Network has a market cap of $240,263.58 and $5,582.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

ETNA Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

