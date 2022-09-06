EULAV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,028 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.