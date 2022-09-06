EUNO Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $1,322.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00238094 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 124.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,642,968,291 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

