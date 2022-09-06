Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.54.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.69. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

