Everex (EVX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,239.00

Everex (EVX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $188,604.14 and $3,239.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,883.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io.

Everex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

