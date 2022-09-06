EvidenZ (BCDT) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $7,822.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

