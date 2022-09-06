ExclusiveCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $49,156.67 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $49,156.67 and $24.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002019 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

