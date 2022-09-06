Exen Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.66 Million (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. Exen Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $148,274.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exen Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001404 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Exen Coin has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00829925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015743 BTC.
Exen Coin Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Buying and Selling Exen Coin
