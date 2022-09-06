Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.