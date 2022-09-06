Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,250 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

