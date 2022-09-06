Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,512 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $169,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,671 shares of company stock worth $1,454,067. 46.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zeta Global Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZETA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.71 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 319.87% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.