Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

