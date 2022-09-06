Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 413 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

