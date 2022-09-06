Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Nucor by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 158,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,902 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Nucor by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

