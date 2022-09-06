Expanse Hits Market Cap of $170,613.72 (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Expanse has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $170,613.72 and approximately $1,623.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.74 or 0.08314650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00191092 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Expanse

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

