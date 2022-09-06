Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

