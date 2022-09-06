Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,162.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,162.50 ($38.21).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno bought 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($28.82) per share, with a total value of £22,347.45 ($27,002.72). In other Experian news, insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.83), for a total value of £2,487,524.30 ($3,005,708.43). Also, insider Ruba Borno purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($28.82) per share, for a total transaction of £22,347.45 ($27,002.72).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,612 ($31.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £24.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,457.55. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,242 ($27.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($44.57). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,715.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,736.01.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

