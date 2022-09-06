EYES Protocol (EYES) One Day Volume Tops $14,365.00

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, EYES Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. EYES Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EYES Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.

EYES Protocol Profile

EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_.

Buying and Selling EYES Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

