EZFill (EZFL) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EZFill to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EZFill and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 181 987 1394 36 2.49

EZFill currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 322.54%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 20.59%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93% EZFill Competitors -3.59% -1.43% 0.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares EZFill and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.0% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EZFill and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.31 EZFill Competitors $8.00 billion $270.68 million 6.86

EZFill’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EZFill peers beat EZFill on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

