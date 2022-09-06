Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0005

Faceter (FACE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $246,124.39 and approximately $50.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

