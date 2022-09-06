FansTime (FTI) Reaches Market Cap of $204,083.25

FansTime (FTI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $204,083.25 and $1.83 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00134750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023014 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

