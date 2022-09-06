Fantom One Day Volume Reaches $140.01 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Fantom has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $623.81 million and $140.01 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005393 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002698 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00135912 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00035263 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023211 BTC.
About Fantom
Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
