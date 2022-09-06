Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNBGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $483.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 18,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 18,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $356,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

