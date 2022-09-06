Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $483.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 18,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 18,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $275,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $356,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

