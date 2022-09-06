FastSwap (FAST) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One FastSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FastSwap has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. FastSwap has a market capitalization of $140.73 and $65,442.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00830127 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015596 BTC.
FastSwap Coin Profile
FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.exchange.
Buying and Selling FastSwap
