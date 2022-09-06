FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,977.46

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,977.46 ($23.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,512 ($18.27). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,576 ($19.04), with a volume of 30,422 shares.

FDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £441.55 million and a PE ratio of 6,852.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,895.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,977.46.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

