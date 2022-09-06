FibSWAP DEx 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,807.00 (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, FibSWAP DEx has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00831080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015722 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
Buying and Selling FibSWAP DEx
