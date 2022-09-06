FibSWAP DEx Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.46 Million (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $9,807.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.
About FibSWAP DEx
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,368,778,339 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading
