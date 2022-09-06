Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 143 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

