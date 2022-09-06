Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

NYSE CAT opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

