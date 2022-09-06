Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 209 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 91,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

