Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

