Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

NYSE ACN opened at $284.07 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

