Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.