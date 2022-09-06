Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.