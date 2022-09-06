Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OPP opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

