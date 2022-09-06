Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

