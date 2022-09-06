Fiduciary Group LLC Has $499,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.68.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

