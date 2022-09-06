Fiduciary Group LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $235,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 699.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after purchasing an additional 417,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.