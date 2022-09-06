Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 674 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.