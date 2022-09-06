Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE APO opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

